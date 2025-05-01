J&K Waqf Board hands over appointment letter to brother of local killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar, May 1 J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Darakhshan Andrabi, handed over the appointment letter to the brother of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the pony wallah, who was killed by terrorists in the Pahalgam attack while he tried to save tourists.

Speaking to reporters, Andrabi said that the next of kin of Adil has been provided the job letter to honour the sacrifice of the horse ride operator.

“His sacrifice will always be remembered,” Andrabi said.

Eye-witnesses claimed Syed Adil Hussain had a scuffle with the terrorists when he asked them why they were killing innocent people.

They further claimed that he tried to snatch the weapons of one terrorist but was shot dead during the scuffle.

At least 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, were killed on April 22 by the terrorists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. The nation was outraged by the terror attack.

In his first reaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

After a meeting with the Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Services (CDS), three chiefs of Army, Navy and the Air Force, the Prime Minister announced that the armed forces had been given free hand to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack by deciding the timing, target and the magnitude of the response against the terrorists, true backers and handlers.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a 40-minute-long meeting with the Prime Minister. The Defence Minister met PM Modi after he received a detailed briefing by the CDS on the preparedness of the country’s armed forces to meet any eventuality.

J&K L-G also held a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar a few days ago, and asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, to send a powerful message to terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces continue demolition of the houses of terrorists.

Last Friday, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were demolished in the Tral and Bijbehara areas. Both these terrorists were part of the LeT terrorist group involved in the Pahalgam killings.

Security forces have so far demolished the houses of 10 terrorists, who are reportedly still active in the Kashmir Valley.

On Monday, the J&K Assembly unanimously condemned the dastardly terrorist attack and passed a resolution on this.

