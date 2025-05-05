J&K: Water Level Of Chenab River In Akhnoor Rises After Significant Dip (Watch Video)

The police and local government in the Akhnoor district of Jammu and Kashmir said on Monday evening that the water level in the Chenab River is anticipated to rise once more shortly. For safety, they advised individuals to evacuate the river area as soon as possible. The authorities warned, "We ask everyone to stay away from the river." Following the closure of the gates at the Baglihar and Salal Dams earlier in the day, the river's water level abruptly decreased. The Chenab, which typically runs high, dropped to just 1.5 to 2 feet of water at Akhnoor as a result. Shortly after this announcement was made, IANS posted a video of the water level rising.

Akhnoor, Jammu & Kashmir: The water level of the Chenab River has risen again pic.twitter.com/JZlLHEif6L — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2025

Many residents think that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent decision to halt the Indus Waters Treaty is the reason for this decline. Pakistan is permitted to use water from Indian rivers under the terms of the 1960 pact. India chose to halt the deal following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The Chenab used to flow between 25 and 30 feet high in the past. Due to PM Modi's decision, it is now only 1.5 feet high. Not a single drop of water should go to Pakistan. We support the Indian Army and our Prime Minister, Local resident Kalyan Singh stated.

Also Read: ‘PoK is ours’: AIMIM leader calls for invading, reclaiming the territory

After the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian Government took a few stringent steps. Among the actions is the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, which was signed between the two nations. Advisors for defence, military, navy, and aviation at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were urged to leave India within a week after being branded persona non grata. The government has pledged to make sure that the masterminds and perpetrators of the Pahalgam assault receive harsh punishment and has reiterated its commitment to taking decisive action against terrorism.