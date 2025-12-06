JKAS conundrum: Aspirants seek L-G Manoj Sinha's intervention amid exam uncertainty

Jammu, Dec 6 The J&K Students Association (JKSA) on Saturday appealed to the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, to intervene on humanitarian grounds as exam uncertainty pushes Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) aspirants to the brink.

In a statement, the JKSA urgently appealed to L-G Manoj Sinha on behalf of thousands of JKAS and CCE aspirants who are currently facing an unprecedented crisis; one entirely beyond their control.

"Hundreds of aspirants are stranded across multiple cities due to continued uncertainty over age relaxation and the status of the examination. JKSA has received hundreds of distress calls from terrified and helpless students stuck at airports and transit points in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, and several other cities."

“Many of these students had travelled outside Jammu & Kashmir for coaching or are enrolled in universities elsewhere. Today, they are completely unsure whether they should return, wait, or abandon their travel plans altogether," the statement read.

It also mentioned that "to make matters worse, airfares have skyrocketed beyond affordability, placing an unbearable financial burden on families that are already struggling". Several flights have been cancelled or rescheduled, pushing aspirants into even deeper chaos. For a large majority, reaching the examination centres has now become virtually impossible.

"With flights unavailable and no feasible road or alternative travel options left at this hour, students are left stranded, with no way forward. Aspirants are facing emotional breakdowns, panic attacks, and severe financial stress, solely because no final, written order has been issued clarifying age relaxation or the conduct of the examination.

"This prolonged uncertainty is crushing years of hard work, sacrifice, and hope. This situation is not merely unfortunate; it is profoundly unjust. Students cannot be expected to gamble with their mental health, limited savings, and future careers due to administrative indecision. With less than 20 hours remaining before the preliminary examination, the absence of a clear and written communication has pushed aspirants to the very brink," the statement said.

"On behalf of thousands of aspirants and their families, we urgently appeal to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to issue a swift, final, and written decision and to direct JKPSC to defer the examination by one week. During this period, we urge the administration to rectify and address the pending file issues, ensuring clarity on age relaxation and examination logistics. Even a short deferment or a clear notification at this critical moment can prevent irreparable harm to these students. Every passing hour exacerbates the crisis. This has now become a humanitarian emergency for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir," it added.

It needs to be mentioned that the L-G, Manoj Sinha, on Saturday clarified that the file pertaining to age relaxation, and not specifically to the conduct of the JKAS exam, was received by the Lok Bhawan on December 2 and the L-G returned the file the same day with the query whether it was possible to conduct the JKAS exam scheduled by the Public Service Commission on December 6 when the entire logistics would have to be worked afresh, including the basic advertisement issues by the commission.

