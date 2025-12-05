JKAS exam: PDP's Waheed Para writes to L-G Sinha seeking clarity on age relaxation matter

Srinagar, Dec 5 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Jammu and Kashmir legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para on Friday wrote to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha seeking clarity on age relaxation for aspirants of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) competitive exam.

Waheed Para said on X on Friday: "After receiving numerous calls from students about the upcoming exams, I’ve written to @OfficeOfLGJandK requesting age relaxation for JKPSC aspirants. The system our youth aspire to serve should stand by them, not shut them out."

Para also posted a copy of his letter to the L-G on X. In the letter, he said that a formal proposal seeking age relaxation for candidates who lost valuable preparation years due to circumstances entirely beyond their control has already been sent.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government is repeatedly stating that the proposal is complete in all procedural aspects and that it now awaits only your kind consideration and approval. Yet, no final decision has been communicated. This prolonged silence has generated uncertainty and significant distress among the aspirants who have held on to their hopes for a fair chance.

"Any further delay or refusal of this just and broadly supported request risks deepening their sense of exclusion at a time when restoring public faith in institutions is vital. A timely and positive decision would not only resolve an administrative matter, but also carry great symbolic weight for our youth," the MLA said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, which conducts this competitive exam, has issued admit cards to candidates for the exam beginning on December 7.

There is, so far, no official word on whether the age relaxation proposed by the government has been approved or not, and whether any such relaxation would cover candidates appearing in the JKAS exam scheduled on December 7.

Uncertainty continues among aspirants who have been pinning their hopes on age relaxation so that they can compete in this prestigious civil service exam.

