J'khand: 2 Maoist commanders killed in infighting over money dispute

Ranchi, Aug 12 Two commanders of banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were killed after a fight broke out between them over distribution of extortion money in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased Maoists were identified as Ganesh Lohra, a wanted criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, and Santosh Yadav.

The bodies of the Maoist commanders were recovered on Saturday and sent them for post-mortem, the police said.

On Thursday night, seven to eight armed Maoists reached Hotai village and had dinner. Later, they went towards the forest, and fight broke out over extortion money after which they got divided into two groups and started firing at each other in which the above-mentioned two died.

