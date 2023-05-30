J'khand: ED raids over 12 residences of Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav's aides
By IANS | Published: May 30, 2023 12:15 PM 2023-05-30T12:15:05+5:30 2023-05-30T12:30:28+5:30
Ranchi, May 30 The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is carrying out raids at over 12 places of the ...
Ranchi, May 30 The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is carrying out raids at over 12 places of the Congress Poraiyahaat MLA Pradeeep Yadav's aides in connection with a money laundering case.
On November 4, the Income Tax Department had raided residences of Yadav and Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh.
Many documents were found during the Income-Tax department's raids at Yadav's residence in Godda, and after inquiry, the case was referred to the Enforcement Directorate.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app