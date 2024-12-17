J'khand HC stays publication of CGL exam results, orders FIR on paper leak complaint

Ranchi, Dec 17 The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the publication of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2023 results conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) until further orders.

The decision came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rajesh Kumar and others here on Tuesday, seeking a CBI enquiry into the alleged exam paper leak.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan directed the state government to register an FIR under the Examination Conducting Act, 2023 based on the complaint of the JSSC CGL exam paper leak. The Bench also instructed the authorities to submit an investigation report.

The petitioner, Rajesh Kumar, had earlier lodged an online complaint to register an FIR at the concerned police station, but no action was taken.

During the previous hearing, it was informed that the JSSC CGL examination was initially held on January 28, 2024, in which a large number of candidates participated. However, allegations of a question paper leak surfaced, prompting protests and the cancellation of the examination.

Later, the examination was re-conducted on September 21 and September 22. Despite the retest, fresh complaints regarding a paper leak emerged.

The PIL claims that the probe conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state police has not been transparent, as its findings have not been made public.

The petitioners are now demanding a CBI or judicial enquiry into the matter.

The JSSC CGL examination, held on September 21-22 across 823 examination centres in Jharkhand, witnessed the participation of 3,04,769 candidates. Based on the results, the JSSC shortlisted 2,145 candidates on December 5, whose document verification process began on December 16 and is scheduled to conclude on December 20.

The High Court's order to stay the result publication and register an FIR comes amid rising concerns over the fairness of the examination process.

On December 10, students in Hazaribagh blocked the highway for nearly four hours, prompting a police lathi-charge to clear the demonstration.

The JSSC had earlier formed a committee to investigate the allegations, which later dismissed claims of irregularities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor