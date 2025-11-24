J'khand Minister clarifies 'only cautioned against fake BLOs', vows to safeguard all voters' names

New Delhi/Ranchi, Nov 24 Jharkhand Minister and senior Congress leader Irfan Ansari, on Monday, rebutted allegations of threatening election officials, terming certain media reports "deliberate misrepresentation" and reaffirming his commitment to protecting voters' Constitutional rights ahead of the second phase of Assembly polls.

In a detailed clarification posted on his official X account, the Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare said: "Some media outlets have distorted my statement, which I condemn in the strongest terms. I only said that certain fraudulent elements in our area are impersonating fake BLOs (Booth Level Officers) to scare and extort money from poor and innocent citizens. Strictest action must be taken against such criminals. If any suspicious person approaches to delete names or indulge in illegal activities, immediately inform me and the administration. BLOs are our respected officers of the Election Commission of India -- no fraud can ever take their place. I only demanded that the Election Commission conduct the entire voter-list revision and verification process with complete transparency so that not a single poor, tribal, Dalit or common citizen is wrongly deleted from the electoral rolls. Moreover, implementation of any proposal like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Jharkhand will directly impact crores of people. Therefore, safeguarding public voice and Constitutional rights is paramount. I remain fully committed to defending democracy, the Constitution and the rights of every Jharkhandi."

The controversy erupted after a video clip of Ansari's public meeting in Jamtara went viral on Saturday evening.

Opposition BJP leaders accused him of "threatening BLOs on camera" and demanded immediate action by the Election Commission, including registration of FIR and removal from the state Cabinet.

The Election Commission is learnt to have sought a report from Jamtara district election officer regarding the alleged impersonation complaints.

Sources said the poll panel has already directed police to register cases against anyone found posing as fake BLOs.

