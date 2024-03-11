J&K’s ACB registers Disproportionate Assets case against NIT professor

Srinagar, March 11 Jammu and Kashmir’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five places on Monday, after which it registered a Disproportionate Assets case against a professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

The ACB said in a statement on Monday that it had registered a case against Manzoor Ahmad Tantray of Ganderbal District, posted as a professor in NIT, Srinagar.

The ACB said that the professor possessed major immovable and movable assets and cash deposits in his name as well as in the name of his family members.

“The assets were found disproportionate to his known source of income during the verification. The omissions and commissions on the part of the said public servant constitute offences punishable under law.

“Accordingly a case FIR No. 04/2024 is registered in police station ACB Srinagar and further investigation taken up,” the ACB’s statement said.

“After obtaining a search warrant from the court, raids were carried out at five separate locations, namely residential house at Duderhama, shopping complex near district hospital Ganderbal, rest house at Kangan, official quarter and office at NIT, Srinagar and a flat in Jammu simultaneously.

“During the search, incriminating material including revenue papers, finance/bank documents and hard cash of ₹386650 were recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case. Further investigation of the case is going on”, the statement said.

