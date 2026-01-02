J&K's Anti-Narcotic Task Force arrests absconding drug peddler

Srinagar, Jan 2 The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) said on Friday that it has arrested an absconding drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

A statement issued by the ANTF said, "Continuing its unwavering operation against drug peddlers, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kashmir achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting a hardcore woman drug peddler, namely Tamana Ashraf, daughter of Mohammad Ashraf, resident of Batamaloo, Srinagar, involved in FIR No. 10/2023 u/s 8/20 NDPS Act registered at ANTF Jammu and was evading her arrest for the last three years.

The woman accused is involved in trafficking more than 7 kgs of charas, which was being sent to Mumbai through Courier Services.

The said woman was evading her arrest since the registration of cases in different states across the country; however, due to continuous efforts of ANTF Jammu and Kashmir, she was tactfully apprehended from her residence at Batamaloo, Srinagar, on Thursday.

"The relentless efforts of ANTF Jammu and Kashmir and intelligence-led operation resulted in the successful apprehension, showcasing their commitment to curbing narcotics crimes," the statement added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces have adopted a holistic approach to tackling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terrorist operations by police and the security forces target terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that the funds generated by the unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The coordinated approach of the joint forces is aimed at dismantling the complete support system of terrorism in the union territory rather than focusing on just the gun-wielding terrorists.

The duties, such as checking infiltration, ex-filtration and drug smuggling, are manned by the Army and the BSF.

