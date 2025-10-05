J&K’s development is directly linked to its ‘Yuva Shakti’: L-G

Srinagar, Oct 5 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the development of the union territory is directly linked to its ‘Yuva Shakti’ and the responsibility of producing tomorrow’s innovators and leaders lies with the youth.

He said the growth of J&K is directly linked with the growth of youth. "They have a mission of transforming J&K and nation. With resolve and dedication they can complete this mission. We will ensure they have the right environment to become the most talented scholars, scientists & innovators," he said.

The L-G described the human mind as the greatest miracle of life, emphasising that the future of Jammu and Kashmir’s development is directly connected with the empowerment and creativity of its youth.

Addressing a gathering, the L-G said, “Jammu and Kashmir Ka Vikas Seedha Yuva Shakti Ke Saath Juda Hai (J&K's development is directly connected with youth). We have to build such an environment that can turn them into innovators, problem solvers and leaders of tomorrow.”

Referring to the power of the human mind, the L-G said, “A child who learns simple calculations like addition, subtraction, and multiplication early in life develops sharper life skills and decision-making abilities. These basic skills help young minds to think analytically and make quick, effective decisions. Google's initiative to count books across libraries worldwide found that there are nearly 13 crore unique books in the World. The knowledge contained in these 13 crore books can fit into the brain of a human being. If any person learns to use his mind fully, the knowledge of the entire world can go into his brain. Harnessing this mental potential and you can pave the way for innovation, wisdom, and progress,” he asserted.

Calling upon the youth to think beyond boundaries and use their intellect for nation-building, the L-G said that empowering young minds with curiosity, knowledge, and discipline would determine the union territory’s march toward a prosperous future.

The L-G said, "Our prime objective is to empower youth to become informed and action-oriented citizens and drive J&K’s growth and development. The innovative ideas of youth, their dreams, aspirations and their inclination for change will play a crucial role in societal transformation."

L-G Sinha extolled the youth to understand the needs of society and dedicate themselves to fulfilling these.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor