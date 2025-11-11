J&K’s Srinagar regards coldest night of season at minus 0.4 degrees

Srinagar, Nov 11 Cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday as the minimum temperature fell down further to minus 0.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city, recording the coldest night of the season so far.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said, “As expected, the minimum temperature dropped further in the Valley today as Srinagar city recorded its coldest night of this season so far at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature is likely to drop further in the coming days as we are expecting cold, dry weather to continue during the next 15 days."

The famous tourist spot, Gulmarg, also recorded minus 0.4 degrees, while Pahalgam recorded minus 3.4 degrees as a minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 11.4 degrees, Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town Katra 10.4, Batote 4.3 and Bhaderwah 1.9 as the minimum temperature, a MeT department official said.

Clear night sky combined with chilly winds blowing into the Valley from snow-clad mountain tops has resulted in the present cold wave conditions in the Valley, although the traditional harsh cold starts with the 40-day-long period of bitter weather called the ‘Chillai Kalan’.

Each year, Chillai Kalan starts on December 21 and ends on January 30.

During the 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold, locals face many hardships like freezing of drinking water taps, slippery roads and morning fog that makes movement difficult for pedestrians and motorists.

As schools throughout the valley don’t have adequate heating facilities, educational institutions go into the winter recess by the end of December and resume functioning by the middle or towards the end of February, depending on snowfall and temperature.

Doctors have advised people, especially elders and children, not to expose themselves to cold for long periods. Renowned local Pulmonologist, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, has said that it is essential for people of older age and children to avoid inhaling cold air for longer periods, as this causes lung issues that lead to chest infections and breathing problems.

