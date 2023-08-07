JMC-H Mayor may face probe after FIR cites her role

Jaipur, Aug 7 Suspended Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar allegedly took bribes to get lease deeds done along with her husband Sushil Gurjar, who has already been arrested in a scam, says the FIR filed by ACB. The officials said that she might be probed based on the allegations leveled against her.

As per the complainant, he went to the mayor' house to get lease deeds and that she and her husband demanded Rs 2 lakh for the work.

He alleged that the couple refused to get his work done till the bribe was paid.

The FIR further says that both Munesh and her husband demanded bribes through their middlemen and agents. While the mayor kept all such files related to lease deeds at home, her husband then asked for a bribe to get those files approved.

Sushil was arrested on Friday night by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths for demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

Two middlemen were also arrested.

