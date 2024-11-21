JMM confident of winning 59 seats in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 21 The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has expressed confidence in forming government again in Jharkhand, under the leadership of Hemant Soren, with a two-thirds majority.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed that the BJP would even struggle to make a mark in 11 of the state’s 24 districts.

He added that the BJP-led NDA would face stiff challenges even in the remaining 13 districts.

Bhattacharya projected a decisive victory for the INDIA bloc, claiming its dominance on 59 out of 81 seats based on field reports.

"After the counting of votes on November 23, our government will return with a new mandate and with a focus on public good," he said.

Bhattacharya mentioned several seats where the INDIA bloc expects a clear win, including Rajmahal, Borio, Barhait, Pakur, Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Nala, Dumka, Jama, Madhupur, Sarath, Deoghar, and Poraiyahat in the Santhal Pargana division; Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Simaria, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, and Tundi in the North Chotanagpur division; Ghatshila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur West, Ichagarh, Seraikela, Majhgaon, Manoharpur, and Chakradharpur in the Kolhan division; Tamar, Torpa, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, and Kolebira in the South Chotanagpur division; and Manika, Latehar, Daltonganj, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur in the Palamu division.

The JMM spokesperson also pointed to constituencies where a tough fight between the NDA and INDIA bloc is anticipated, such as Jarmundi, Godda, Koderma, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Dhanwar, Baghmara, Baharagora, Jamshedpur East, Jaganathpur, Kharsawan, Khunti, Silli, Kanke, and Bishrampur.

In seats like Jamua, Dhanbad, Jharia, Lohardaga, and Panki, Bhattacharya acknowledged challenges but predicted at least four wins for the INDIA bloc.

Bhattacharya raised concerns about the low voter turnout in urban areas compared to rural regions. "The urban class, despite being vocal critics of the government, often lags in fulfilling its democratic duty," he quipped

He reiterated the party’s commitment to building a prosperous and developed Jharkhand under the new government.

The two-phase polling in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with counting set for November 23.

