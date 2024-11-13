JMM-Cong-RJD looted funds sent by Centre for Jharkhand's development: PM Modi

Godda, Nov 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and RJD alliance of Jharkhand on Wednesday, accusing them of rampant corruption.

Addressing an election rally in Godda, PM Modi said, “These parties siphoned off the funds sent by the Centre for the welfare of Jharkhand's poor. They misappropriated the money meant for building permanent houses, stole funds allocated under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana, and even took away the free food grains meant for the poor.”

The Prime Minister further accused the Jharkhand government of diverting funds for personal gains.

“Instead of using the money for the poor, they launched their own schemes to pocket commissions. Basic necessities like sand and gravel are being sold off for profit. The loot is so extensive that mountains of cash are being recovered from their leaders' residences,” PM Modi remarked, referring to recent high-profile raids and recovery of cash.

“These piles of notes were displayed on TV, yet JMM and Congress remain shameless,” he said.

Without taking name, PM Modi targeted Congress Minister Alamgir Alam, implicated in a money laundering case and said, "Congress has hit a new low by nominating a family member of a leader who was caught with a mountain of cash. This is nothing but rubbing salt on the wounds of the people," he remarked.

The Prime Minister also took aim at the Congress's stance on reservations, calling it historically anti-reservation party.

“From Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, Congress has always opposed reservations. Now, they are trying to incite caste-based conflicts -- pitting Santhal against Pahadia, Munda against Kharwar, Oraon against Patar. The JMM is complicit in this divisive agenda. But the people of Jharkhand are ready to deliver an electoral punishment,” he asserted.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, the PM said, "For 75 years after independence, rail connectivity never reached Godda. It was only when you placed your trust in Modi that railways came here. Today, over a dozen trains operate, allowing people to travel seamlessly, even to Varanasi after visiting Baba Vaidyanath in Deoghar.”

He emphasized BJP-NDA's commitment in promoting industry in Jharkhand, citing the establishment of cement factories, as well as a multi-modal terminal in Sahibganj.

Expressing pride in Jharkhand’s rich heritage, Modi paid tribute to the land of martyrs like Sido Kanhu, Chand Bhairav, and Phool Jhano. He announced that starting from November 15, the central government will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aba Birsa Munda across the country with grand events.

“We will build magnificent memorials to honour the tribal heroes of Jharkhand,” he added, acknowledging the presence of Mandal Murmu, a descendant of the brave martyr Sido-Kanhu, whom he honoured during the rally.

