JMM, Cong will bid farewell to J'khand, BJP-led NDA will win: MoS Sanjay Seth

Ranchi, Nov 13 Union Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Seth on Wednesday expressed confidence in a BJP-led NDA government forming in Jharkhand post-election, asserting that the ruling JMM-Congress alliance would soon bid farewell to the state.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections commenced at 7 a.m. across 43 constituencies. Seth cast his vote through a postal ballot in Ranchi alongside his wife, Neeta Seth, and son, Aishwarya Seth.

After casting his vote, Seth stated, "There's a wave of transformation in Jharkhand. Today marks the beginning of the end for JMM and Congress in the state."

Labelling the current administration as a "government of loot, fraud, and deceit," he added, "This is a government of Mungerilal's sweet dreams, a government of sand looting, mineral looting, and even army and tribal land looting. Soon, it will bid farewell to Jharkhand."

Seth also highlighted the cases of Rubika Paharia, Rupa Tirkey, and Sandhya Topo, saying, "These three tribal daughters will receive justice after November 23. The BJP will ensure accountability and justice for these victims."

He addressed the issue of alleged infiltrators, claiming, "One by one, infiltrators will be caught. Voters are being imported from Bangladesh, and many were found with fake voter IDs during an ED raid. From November 24, all illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators will be driven out of Jharkhand. It's not a Dharamshala or a vote bank for destruction."

Seth exuded confidence in the BJP-led NDA, declaring, "From November 24, Jharkhand will have a double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, committed to development."

In this first phase, voting will occur across 15,344 polling stations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in 950 polling areas. Notable candidates in this round include former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, ex-CM Madhu Koda's wife Geeta Koda, and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji.

A fierce contest between the NDA and the INDIA Bloc is expected as Jharkhand's electorate heads to the polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor