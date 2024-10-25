JMM Fields Ex-BJP MLA Lois Marandi From Jama, Releases 5th List for Jharkhand Assembly Election

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday released its fifth list for the assembly polls, announcing that former BJP legislator Lois Marandi as its nominee from the Jama seat.

The list contained only the name of Marandi who defected from the BJP and joined the JMM on October 22. Lois Marandi, a former BJP MLA, had in 2014 defeated Chief Minister Hemant Soren by a margin of 5,262 votes from Dumka.

According to the report, Marandi left the BJP because the party did not give her a ticket from Dumka. Marandi, who was a minister in the Raghuvar government, had won from the Dumka assembly constituency in the 2014 assembly elections. Ever since she joined JMM, it was expected that the party would field her from the Jama assembly constituency. JMM has fielded Basant Soren from Dumka.