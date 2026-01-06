JNU has become hub of Tukde-Tukde gang: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Jan 6 Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday strongly condemned the controversial slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, saying that JNU has become a hub of the so-called 'tukde-tukde gang', involving Rahul Gandhi, the Trinamool Congress, Left parties, and other opposition forces.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "It (JNU) has turned into a camp office of this group, and the country will not tolerate it indefinitely. If court verdicts are also not respected, it becomes a serious issue. Those who talk about dividing India and think along the lines of Pakistan have no place in this country. This is the government of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Just as extremists and Naxalites are being eliminated, the 'tukde-tukde gang’ will also be eradicated."

Other leaders echoed similar sentiments over the incident.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "If protests happen over every issue, what will be left then? These people have no regard for the country, the Constitution, or the law. They are separatists and only speak words that divide the nation. They have insulted the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country; it is extremely shameful."

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad also emphasised respect for legal authority, stating, "The decision has been given by the Supreme Court. No form of anarchy can be tolerated in this country. Court verdicts are binding on all parties, and such activities are certainly not acceptable under any circumstances."

The slogans were reportedly raised at JNU's Sabarmati Hostel on Monday, following the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who have been in jail for over five years in connection with a "larger conspiracy" case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Danish, the joint secretary of the Left-backed JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), and Sunil, its secretary, were present at the location during the sloganeering.

A Delhi Police official said they are aware of the incident, but no formal complaint has been filed so far. The police have sought details about the matter and confirmed that an inquiry is underway.

The event comes amid heightened scrutiny over student activism and political sloganeering at JNU, a campus that has frequently been in the spotlight for its protests and political statements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor