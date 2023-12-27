JNU’s Scientific Officer dupes several professors to the tune of Rs 11 cr, held

New Delhi, Dec 27 Several Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and IIT-Delhi professors were duped to the tune of Rs 11 crore on the pretext of providing affordable housing under the land pooling policy of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an official said on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested the varsity's senior technical assistant in connection with the fraud.

The scam came to light after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on complaints from professors at JNU and IIT-Delhi by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The complainants alleged that in 2015, the accused identified as PD Gaikwad, a Scientific Officer at JNU, formed the Noble Socio-Scientific Welfare Organisation (NSSWO) for affordable housing.

Gaikwad, as the president of NSSWO, lured them into becoming members, presenting details of a proposed housing project under the DDA's land pooling policy in the L-Zone.

The complainants joined NSSWO, booking units in the project and making payments. Gaikwad, in his role, provided false updates on the project's progress. In 2015, he showed them a piece of land in L-Zone without supporting documents, and over time, they realised he had deceived them.

In 2019, Gaikwad informed them of a new society, Siddhartha Officers Housing & Social Welfare Society, suggesting a switch from NSSWO. Requests to return their money went unanswered and Gaikwad collected over Rs. 11 crore, misappropriating the funds.

“During the investigation, complainants provided material, brochures, and receipts from Gaikwad. Scrutiny revealed deceptive pictures and representations of the housing project, along with inducements in emails depicting the DDA's land pooling policy,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Surendra Choudhary.

The DCP further said that the DDA confirmed that there was no approval for any project under the land pooling policy.

RERA (Delhi) stated that the alleged society was unregistered and Gaikwad received over Rs. 11 crore in the society's account, but funds were misused.

“Gaikwad, when served notices, was initially unreachable. However, after sincere efforts, he was arrested on December 14 in connection with the case,” said the DCP.

