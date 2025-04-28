JNUSU Election Result 2025: Left Alliance Retains Control, ABVP Makes Significant Gains

In the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election for 2024–25, the Left alliance continued its dominance by winning three of the four top posts, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made major gains on Sunday, April 27. Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected president, Manisha (DSF) won the post of vice-president, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the post of general secretary. However, the ABVP ended a decade-long drought by winning the post of joint secretary, with Vaibhav Meena emerging victorious.

For most of the counting day, ABVP candidates were leading in all four central panel posts, posing a strong challenge to the Left's traditional dominance in JNU. Although the ABVP eventually fell behind in the races for president, vice-president, and general secretary, the margins of defeat were very narrow, indicating a significant shift on campus.

Nearly 70% of the electorate voted enthusiastically in the elections held on April 25, which had been delayed due to campus violence. Around 5,500 students cast their votes, with the AISA-DSF, ABVP, and NSUI-Fraternity alliances vying for control in a four-cornered contest.

In the councillor elections, the ABVP made history by winning 23 out of 42 seats — its best performance since 1999. The organisation also secured victories in the School of Engineering and made significant inroads in the School of Social Sciences, the School of International Studies, and the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies.

Newly elected joint secretary Vaibhav Meena said, "We have won this after a decade, and in the next election, ABVP will win all four seats."

Newly elected general secretary Munteha Fatima said, "The Left unit has always won here. We have to fight against the centralisation and privatisation of education... We will continue to fight for the rights of students."

Vice-president Manisha called the victory "a victory for the entire university," adding, ""The credit for this win goes to the university... JNU laal tha aur laal hi rahega...We always worked for the students and raised their voices, and we will continue doing this work in future too."

AISA's president Nitish Kumar said, "Funds are being cut continuously on this campus. We will fight to secure funds from the government. We will improve the ruined infrastructure and revamp JNU’s model of entrance examinations. This campus has a left-wing movement, and it will remain so."