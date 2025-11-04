JNUSU elections: Polling underway, results on Nov 6

New Delhi, Nov 4 Voting was in progress for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections on Tuesday, as students eagerly participated and cast their votes.

The voting began at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m. Counting of votes will begin at 9 p.m., and the final results are likely to be announced on November 6.

The 2025-26 JNUSU elections have turned into a triangular contest among the Left Unity, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

The Left Unity, comprising the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), has fielded Aditi Mishra for the post of president.

The ABVP’s presidential candidate is Vikas Patel, while NSUI’s Vikash Bishnoi is also in the race. Several Independent and smaller student outfits, including the Ambedkarite group BAPSA and the Progressive Students’ Association, are contesting for select posts.

The voting is being held in two sessions -- from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 2.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The JNUSU Election Committee had announced the poll schedule for 2025–26 on October 23. The election process officially began on October 24 with the release of the provisional voter list. Nomination forms were issued on October 25, and candidates submitted their nominations by October 27.

The list of valid candidates was released on October 28, followed by the publication of the final list and a press conference later that evening. A grievance redressal cell has also been set up to ensure a fair and transparent election process.

In last year’s elections, Left-backed groups secured three of the four key positions, while the ABVP won the joint secretary post -- its first major victory in nearly a decade. This year, the main contest once again appears to be between the Left alliance (AISA, DSF, and SFI) and the right-wing ABVP.

The campaign period included school general body meetings (GBMs) from October 29 to 31, followed by a university general body meeting (UGBM) on November 1. The much-anticipated presidential debate was held on November 2.

