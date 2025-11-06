JNUSU poll: Left sweeps all 4 seats, Aditi Mishra elected president

New Delhi, Nov 6 The Left alliance swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, reclaiming all four central panel seats, with Aditi Mishra winning the president’s post, an official said on Thursday.

Mishra, who bagged 1,861 votes, defeated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)'s Vikas Patel, who got 1,447 votes, by 449 votes.

For the Vice President's post, Left candidate Kizhakoot Gopika Babu got 3,101 votes, while ABVP's Tanya Kumari trailed with 1,787 votes.

The contest for the General Secretary's post went down to the wire with the Left candidate emerging victorious with a slender margin of 24 votes.

Left candidate Sunil Yadav bagged 2,005 votes as against ABVP nominee Rajeshwar Kant Dubey’s 1,981. Left nominee Danish Ali secured the Joint Secretary position with 2,083 votes, defeating ABVP's Anuj Damara, who managed 1,797 votes.

The alliance of the All India Students' Association, Students' Federation of India and Democratic Students' Federation swept the polls, brushing aside the challenge from the ABVP, which failed to repeat last year’s performance when it had won one seat.

The elections, held on November 4, saw students cast their votes across the university, deciding the fate of the posts of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary, along with various faculty councillor positions.

A turnout of 67 per cent was recorded in the election in which 9,043 students were eligible to vote. The voting percentage in the last elections was 70 per cent.

From the very start of the counting of votes, the Left alliance took the lead on the posts of President, Vice-President, and Joint Secretary.

The ABVP was initially ahead only for the General Secretary position. The NSUI, backed by the Congress, also fielded candidates but was not in contention.

The voting process took place across eight polling centres in the university on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. in two shifts. The first shift continued until 1 p.m., followed by the second shift from 2.30 p.m.

The election campaign saw student organisations raising a range of issues, both national and campus-related.

ABVP raised issues such as research fellowships for scholars, transparent hostel allocation, expansion of Wi-Fi facilities, and strengthening the academic environment.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor