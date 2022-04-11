JOB Alert: Job opportunities in Airports Authority of India; check details

There is good news for young people looking for a government job. Various posts will be filled in Airports Authority of India (AAI). A notification in this regard has been published on the official website of the Airports Authority of India. Candidates have to apply online by visiting the official website aai.aero. 12 vacancies of Consultant and Junior Consultant will be filled in the Land Management and Fire Department of Airport Authority of India. Interested candidates can apply online.

Important dates

Land Management - Applications for the post can be submitted till 29th April.

The application for the post of Consultant in the Fire Department can be submitted till April 28.

Salary

- Candidates selected for the post of Consultant will be paid a salary of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

- Candidates selected for the post of Junior Consultant will be paid a salary of up to Rs. 50,000.

Candidates are required to attach 10th, 12th and academic certificates, school leaving certificate, identity card and passport size photo while applying. Candidates should read the notification carefully before applying.