JOB Alert: RBI to conduct a major recruitment drive for 950 posts

There is good news for job seekers now. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon have a major recruitment drive. Notification for this (RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022) has been issued. The recruitment will be for the post of Assistant. Eligible candidates are required to apply online at rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is March 08, 2022. The application start date will be 17th February 2022.

Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for these posts must have completed education up to degree. Candidates must have completed their education from a recognized educational institution or university and college. Candidates must fulfill all the terms and conditions of recruitment.

Age limit

Candidates who want to apply for these posts should be between 20 to 28 years of age.

This will be the selection of candidates

Preliminary and main written examinations will be conducted for the initially eligible candidates.

Language Proficiency Test will be conducted for the successful candidates.

DV and medical tests will be conducted.

Important dates

Date of filling the application - 17th February 2022

Last date to apply - 08 March 2022

