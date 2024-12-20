Job opportunities created under CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's govt, says ex-Rajasthan LoP

Jaipur, Dec 20 Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore, has said that job opportunities have been created under current Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's government while corruption took place during the previous Congress government in the state.

Apart from LoP Rathore, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, and State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara shared highlights of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's first year in office while addressing a press conference held at the BJP state office on Thursday.

The session, titled "One Year of Excellence," underscored the BJP government's achievements and addressed criticism from Congress.

BJP leader Rathore said that Bhajan Lal Sharma's government has delivered schemes catering to every section of society, which has left Congress leaders unsettled.

He highlighted that more than 3.5 lakh people participated in the government's anniversary celebrations in Jaipur, praising its efforts, while Congress tried to divert attention with small-scale protests and fake narratives.

The BJP leader emphasised that the people rejected Congress's attempts to mislead during the recent general and by-elections.

Taking a jibe at the State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Rathore recalled the previous government's failures, including a 34-day confinement of MLAs in a hotel.

He said that during Dotasra's tenure as the state Education Minister, teachers protested against corruption.

In contrast, the BJP government has taken stringent action against the paper leak mafia, ensuring merit-based job allocations, he added.

Rathore also challenged Dotasra to an open debate, asserting that the BJP government has laid the foundation for projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore and is driving the state's economy toward a $350 billion target.

Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa highlighted that Chief Minister Sharma's leadership aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Within four months of forming the government in the state, the Rising Rajasthan Summit was organised, resulting in MoUs worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore involving representatives from 32 countries, Bairwa said.

He announced that these investments would generate employment opportunities and strengthen the state's economy.

The government has simplified processes for investors through a single-window system and declared December 10 as Pravasi Diwas to felicitate migrant workers.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Godara lauded the BJP government's welfare initiatives, including budget allocations for roads in each legislator's constituency.

He criticised the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for its inaction and highlighted key BJP projects like the construction of new 33 KV GSS stations and the establishment of animal care centres.

Godara credited the Chief Minister's micro-monitoring system for ensuring the effective implementation of schemes, benefitting 12 lakh new food security beneficiaries, including two lakh differently-abled citizens.

He also detailed campaigns underway to ensure e-KYC compliance and include more deprived individuals in welfare programs.

From January 1, the BJP-led state government will launch efforts to add new beneficiaries to the food security scheme, he said.

Additionally, increased support prices for wheat and the issuance of more than 96,000 agricultural connections and 4.64 lakh domestic connections were emphasised as examples of the government's focus on farmers and rural development, Godara added.

The first year of Chief Minister Sharma's government was hailed as transformative for Rajasthan, he said.

The press conference concluded with BJP office in-charge Mukesh Pareek, state party spokesperson Pankaj Meena, and state media co-convenor Mehraj Chaudhary expressing confidence in the government's continued success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor