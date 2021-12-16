Job opportunities in BSNL! Check out job opportunities in Maha

Recruitment process has been going on in various departments of the government for the last few days. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will now be recruiting for various posts in Maharashtra. A notification has been issued on the official website for this. The notification issued on BSNL's website provides details of educational qualifications, age limit, experience, application deadline for the post and applications are invited online. BSNL will be recruiting for a total of 55 posts and Diploma Apprentice posts will be filled.

Interested candidates can send application till 29th December. Candidates should read the notification carefully before applying. If there is any error in the application or if it is received after the given time, the application will be rejected. The recruitment process being implemented by BSNL will include recruitment of Diploma Apprentice in Amravati, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Nashik, Goa, Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar districts. The duration of apprentice training is one year.

Meanwhile, candidates who want to apply for the post must have completed their education from a college recognized by AICTE. Must have a Diploma in Engineering or Technology from a recognized institution. In addition, it is mandatory to have a diploma in one of the branches of Electronics, E&TS, Computer, IT. The selected candidates will be given stipend as per the Apprentice Act, 1961. Candidates will be selected through final percentage obtained in Diploma and through interview.