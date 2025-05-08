Jobless during pandemic, Bihar youth who went ‘vocal for local’ now runs bag factory

Patna, May 8 A youth from Bihar’s Motihari district has become a shining example of ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help people explore their latent potential and also the strength of their indigenous resources.

The pandemic that broke out in 2020-21 destroyed many businesses and rendered many jobless, however, there were some who found an opportunity in crisis, a mantra given by PM Modi, and started their own ventures and enterprises.

Many people returned to their hometowns and started businesses of their own.

A Motihari youth named Mohammed Nurez has set an example of how one’s own enterprise could change destiny.

The young man from Motihari used to run his own bag factory in Maharashtra before Covid-19 struck, wreaking havoc across the country not just in tangible terms but also ruining scores of businesses. His factory was shut down due to shortage of demand, and he was forced to pack his bags and return to his village.

It was around the same time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of 'Vocal for Local', enthusing the countrymen to explore the start-up ideas to chase their dreams and also succeed in achieving it.

Inspired by the campaign, Mohammad Nurez set up a factory in his village Lakhaura and today, he is a known businessman of his area. He not only runs a factory but also provided employment to more than a hundred people.

Among those employed are from his village. Much like him, these people used to work outside Bihar before the Covid outbreak but returned home during the lockdown as they became unemployed.

Many of them are today employed in Nurez’s factory and are happily working while earning their livelihood.

Nurez says he is earning well too, but the bigger satisfaction for him is to employ many people in his factory.

Those working in his factory are also happy for living a dignified life in their own village and for this, they don’t mind thanking the Prime Minister enough.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor