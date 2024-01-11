Jobless Gurugram man makes hoax bomb call, arrested

Gurugram, Jan 11 A 37-year-old unemployed man was arrested on Thursday on the charges of making a hoax bomb call threatening of explosions across the country, police said.

The suspect was identified as Vikas Amarpal Jaiswal, a native of Mumbai and currently residing in Samaspur village in Gurugram.

According to the police, they had received a phone call threatening explosions across country on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

However, it turned out to be hoax. Upon verifying the call records, the police found the caller and nabbed him.

After his arrest, Jaiswal confessed to his crime and told the police that he was unemployed and struggling to make ends meet due to which he often had fight with his wife.

After arrest, he was produced before a Gurugram court which sent him to prison.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station.

