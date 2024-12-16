Jodhaiya Bai Passes Away: Padma Shri Awardee Baiga Tribal Artist Dies at 86

Madhya Pradesh's famous Baiga tribal artist Jodhaiya Bai, a Padma Shri recipient, died in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh after a prolonged illness on Monday, December 16. She was 86. The painter, who was instrumental in getting international recognition to the Baiga tribal art, passed away at her native Lodha village in Umaria district on Sunday.

Jodhaiya Bai received Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, in 2023 for her special contribution in the field of arts. Her last rites were held at the Lodha village on Monday in the presence of district collector Dharnendra Kumar Jain, Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu, other officials and political leaders.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Mortal remains of Padma Shri Awardee Jodhaiya Bai Baiga, who was renowned for her tribal art, being taken from her residence in Umaria for final rites. She passed away on Sunday.



Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over her demise. "Along with Madhya Pradesh, the country also lost an artist who spent her entire life to provide recognition to paintings based on the tribal culture, art and traditions in the country and abroad," Yadav said in a post on X.