Jodhpur: Holiday in All Schools and Anganwadis Till Further Orders Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Following 'Operation Sindoor'

The Jodhpur administration in Rajasthan declared holidays from all private and government schools and anganwadis from Thursday, May 8, till further orders following the missile strike by Indian Armed Forces on the night of May 6 and 7 as part of 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok).

The District Collector, Gaurav Agarwal, also mentioned a holiday for all schools and colleges on Friday, May 9, due to border tensions between India and Pakistan. Government and private schools in border districts like Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer will remain closed as a precautionary measure in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan | In view of the current situation, Jodhpur administration announces a holiday in all private and government schools and Anganwadis from today till further orders: District Collector Gaurav Agarwal pic.twitter.com/7gVLfVhA7c — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

All schools and colleges in four Rajasthan districts were ordered closed following the situation at the border areas and as a precautionary measure taken by the administration. As per reports, the western Rajasthan districts are on alert. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also said that as per the present situation, anti-national elements may try to disturb the communal harmony in the state. CM directed the police officials to take immediate action against those spreading rumours and intensify effective monitoring of social media.