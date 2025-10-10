Jodhpur Horror: Electrician Critically Injured After Electrocution While Repairing High-Voltage Line (Watch Video)

A 35-year-old contractual electricity worker, Ganesh Prajapat, sustained life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted while repairing a high-voltage line in Jodhpur’s Saran Nagar on Thursday afternoon. The terrifying incident, recorded on video, shows Ganesh falling from a pole after receiving a powerful electric shock. Upon hitting the ground, a rebar penetrated his abdomen, causing severe trauma. Ganesh, a resident of Nandri village, has served with the Fault Repair Team (FRT) for almost ten years. On the day of the accident, he was assisting a government team to connect an 11 KV cable.

Prior to climbing the pole, it was reportedly confirmed that the power supply had been switched off. However, as soon as Ganesh touched the live wire, he suffered a severe electric shock. Sparks erupted from the cables while colleagues attempted to rescue him using a rope, but he fell roughly 22 feet to the ground. The fall caused the rebar to pierce his abdomen, and he also sustained burn injuries to one hand and a leg due to the current. The shocking footage has drawn widespread concern over workplace safety in the city’s power sector.

Jodhpur: Contractual electricity worker Ganesh Prajapat was critically injured after being electrocuted while repairing an 11-kV line. Family alleges negligence; authorities have launched an inquiry.#Rajasthan#Electrocution#ViralVideo#JodhpurManpic.twitter.com/glKOt6psyo — Ashmita Chhabria (@ChhabriaAshmita) October 10, 2025

Also Read: Diwali 2025: When to Celebrate Deepavali – October 20 or 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi, and Other Details

Ganesh was immediately taken to Shri Ram Hospital in critical condition and was later referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for specialised medical care. Doctors continue to monitor his condition, which remains serious. He is the sole provider for his family, leaving his wife and two children—a 10-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter—dependent on him. The incident has raised alarm about the safety measures followed during high-voltage line maintenance, highlighting risks faced by electricity workers on the job. Authorities have promised to ensure proper treatment and support for the injured employee.

The worker’s family has lodged a complaint at Banar Police Station, holding the electricity department and Nandri staff accountable for negligence. They alleged that insufficient safety checks and failure to ensure a complete power shutdown directly led to Ganesh’s near-fatal accident. In response, AEN Dinesh Yadav stated that Ganesh was operating on the feeder line under the FRT contract and confirmed that a detailed inquiry has been ordered. Officials are reviewing maintenance protocols and safety standards, aiming to prevent similar incidents and ensure accountability for all ongoing high-voltage operations.