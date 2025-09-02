Jodhpur Horror: Madrasa Teacher Accused of Molestation, Caught Engaging in Obscene Act with Woman (Watch Video)

A madrasa teacher is accused of practicing black magic and molesting a woman. He went into hiding after a video of his obscene act went viral on social media. The accused runs a bookshop in the Ghantaghar Cycle Market area and teaches at a local madrasa in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The man is allegedly accused of exploiting people under the guise of black magic rituals. After the video went viral, the residents gathered outside his shop to protest, but the shop was locked, and he has been hiding since then. His mobile phone has been turned off since the video went viral and the incident became public, reported NDTV Rajasthan.

Regarding this incident, Sojati Gate Police Station in-charge Manak Lal Vishnoi said that since the evening, a video has been going viral on social media in which a man is seen misbehaving with a woman. He runs a bookshop in the Hathiram Ji Ka Oda area and also teaches in a madrasa. According to the police, it is not yet clear as no complaint has been filed either by the victim or anyone else. His shop is locked, and his mobile numbers are also switched off. The police said that precautions are being taken, and action will be initiated against the man for disturbing public peace. They are also collecting information related to the viral video, reported NDTV Rajasthan.

Residents claim that this man used to deceive people here in the name of occult practices, reported NDTV Rajasthan. Locals said that the man was often referred to as ‘Baba,’ and he lured people into superstitious activities involving rituals and supposed vashikaran techniques. He operated and performed all the rituals from his shop and presented himself as a spiritual leader. Residents also claim that there may be many more incidents and that additional such videos might exist.

Police urged any potential victims or witnesses should come forward and help them in this case against the accused, and further action in this case depends on a formal complaint and evidence collected by police during the investigation.