Jodhpur man arrested for flashing private parts at Korean blogger

A foreign tourist was allegedly harassed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur while she was strolling on the blue streets of the city on Monday evening. A Korean vlogger who was shooting a video of herself can be seen walking on the streets cheerfully, meanwhile, a man donning a blue tee and black shorts started following her. Later, the video shows the young man harassing the girl by exposing his private parts. Soon after, the Korean girl ran away shouting for help while the man giggled behind her.Jodhpur DCP Amrita Duhan said, "Korean Vlogger was harassed by a man in Jodhpur. We immediately took cognizance of the matter and detained the accused." The DCP further said that the medical team will examine the accused.

Women Rights Activist Brinda Adige said, "Women, citizens are not safe from street sexual predators, street sexual harassers at any place in India.""The police could take immediate action after the Korean blogger posted the video on social media. Most women suffer on daily basis in India. These men think they can easily get away and they actually get away with it because our system and our mechanism are also very patriatic. When cases of this nature are brought to the police, they usually try to patch it up. This is street sexual harassment. In our law, we have couple of IPC to book these men. I hope police will do justice and prepare a watertight chargesheet," Adige further said