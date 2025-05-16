Jodhpur’s handicraft furniture selected under 'One District One Product' scheme

Jodhpur, May 16 In a significant move to promote local industries, the Central government has selected Jodhpur’s world-renowned handicraft wooden furniture under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative. The scheme aims to identify and promote a unique product from each district of India, encouraging balanced regional development and strengthening local economies.

Jodhpur, often referred to as the handicraft capital of India, is globally recognised for its intricate wooden furniture, which is exported to several countries. With the selection of this craft under ODOP, local artisans and entrepreneurs believe that the initiative will bring a fresh wave of growth, employment, and international recognition.

Welcoming the decision, local handicraft entrepreneur Anil Tatiya said: "It’s a proud moment for Jodhpur. Our furniture is already well-known across the globe, and with the government’s support, we can now take this industry to new heights. This move will not only generate employment but also enhance the skills and income of local craftsmen."

Tatiya emphasised the importance of supportive government policies in ensuring the industry’s sustained growth.

“The government must simplify taxation and export regulations to help artisans and exporters scale their businesses more effectively. With the right incentives and policy reforms, this initiative can truly revolutionise the handicraft sector in our region,” he said.

The ODOP scheme is part of a broader strategy by the Central government to strengthen rural and traditional industries by giving them a competitive edge in both domestic and international markets.

In Jodhpur, thousands of families are directly and indirectly dependent on the handicraft furniture industry. From traditional wooden carvings to contemporary designs, the craftsmanship of Jodhpur’s artisans reflects a rich cultural heritage and artistic excellence.

With this new recognition under ODOP, stakeholders are hopeful that Jodhpur’s furniture industry will not only flourish further but also continue to represent India’s craftsmanship on the global stage.

