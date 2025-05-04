Join the movement for a developed India: Gujarat CM to new civil servants

Ahmedabad, May 4 In a celebratory ceremony held at Sardar Dham, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel felicitated young ‘Patidar’ candidates who have cleared the All India Civil Services and Gujarat Administrative Services examinations.

The event also recognised contributions from former civil servants and donors associated with the civil services training centre run by Sardar Dham.

Beginning the program with floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Chief Minister drew a connection between India’s legacy and its aspirations.

He said, "Sardar Patel built a unified India by integrating princely states, and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to build a ‘Shreshtha Bharat’ (Great India)."

Addressing the newly inducted officers, Patel encouraged them to contribute meaningfully to the mission of a developed India.

"We may not have had the opportunity to join the freedom movement, but we must wholeheartedly participate in building a progressive India and Gujarat. Small efforts can spark big changes," he emphasised.

He also noted Gujarat’s strides in innovation and development, highlighting the state’s progress in areas like semiconductor manufacturing.

"It is a matter of pride for every Gujarati that such advanced technology is taking shape in our state," he added.

The Chief Minister spoke of blending traditional values with modern governance, advocating a ‘back to basics’ approach to meet future challenges. As the nation advances with changing times and technologies, he urged the youth to stay rooted in service and integrity.

‘Patidars’ make up around 12-14 per cent of Gujarat’s population, but their influence extends well beyond their numbers, especially in regions like Saurashtra, North Gujarat, and parts of Central Gujarat.

Economically strong and socially cohesive, ‘Patidars’ have played a pivotal role in shaping electoral outcomes for decades, often acting as a deciding vote bank. Politically, the Patidar community has historically been a strong support base for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

