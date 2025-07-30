Joint initiative: NCW and RPF sign MoU on World Day Against Human Trafficking

New Delhi, July 30 On the occasion of World Day Against Human Trafficking, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi to intensify efforts against human trafficking.

The partnership aims to enhance vigilance and preventive mechanisms across India's extensive railway network — a route frequently exploited by traffickers.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

During the event, the Railway Minister also launched an informative booklet published by the NCW on human trafficking awareness. The publication outlines strategies for prevention, awareness, training, and enforcement.

Addressing the gathering, NCW Chairperson Rahatkar emphasised the need for institutional coordination, ground-level vigilance, and public awareness to curb trafficking.

RPF Director General Manoj Yadav underlined the growing responsibility of RPF personnel, given that railways remain a commonly used channel for trafficking.

The MoU focusses on collaborative efforts to train frontline railway staff and create awareness among passengers and the public.

Joint workshops and sensitisation programs will be organised to equip RPF personnel with the skills to identify signs of trafficking and intervene effectively.

Through this partnership, NCW and RPF aim to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and make railway stations and trains safer, especially for vulnerable women and children. Public awareness campaigns at stations and in trains will also be conducted to deter traffickers and empower passengers to report suspicious activities.

The MoU is a significant step towards transforming public transport spaces into vigilant and responsive environments.

As part of the initiative, the NCW also hosted a special event at Vigyan Bhawan, attended by officers from the RPF, CISF, BSF, Delhi Police, and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

Awareness sessions were conducted for the participating forces, reinforcing their role in combating trafficking.

