Joint security review meeting held to oversee Amarnath Yatra preparations

A joint security review meeting was conducted on Friday at the 3 Sector Manasbal by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Central Kashmir Range, DIG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army officials to oversee the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

As per the police press release, during the meeting, a detailed security review of all the locations en route yatra, including transit camps, and base camps at Baltal and Domail was taken.

Senior officers also reviewed the traffic management for smooth passage of yatra convoys and the availability of parking places.

"The disaster management plan was also reviewed. Directed all officers to have coordination at every level and to be in sync," the release read.

Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar briefed in detail about the security arrangements to be put in place on the route, transit camps and base camps for smooth upcoming yatra 2022. He also highlighted various challenges and issues of concern.

Further, senior officers directed all the officers to maintain the highest level of alertness and ensure proper access control at transit and base camps.

He also insisted on laying joint check posts for checking/frisking of all vehicles on the yatra route to curb the evil designs of ANEs.

Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

