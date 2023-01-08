Joshimath land subsidence: PMO holds high-level review meeting with Uttarakhand officials

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister on Sunday held a high-level review meeting on the Joshimath situation.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar participated in the meeting of the PMO through video conferencing.

After the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that discussions were held with all the experts who had visited Joshimath so far.

"First of all, this is the effort that no one should be harmed, people should be shifted from where there is a risk, and the reasons should be found out quickly. The Government of India has spoken to the experts, and even tomorrow the team of experts are reaching Joshimath," Sandhu said.

As per the Prime Minister's office, the meeting was also attended by the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of the Central government and members of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Senior officers of Uttarakhand and District Officials of Joshimath also participated the meeting through video conference.

Soon after the review meeting with the PMO Chief Secretary, DGP Police and Secretary to Chief Minister RK Meenakshi Sundaram conducted an on-site inspection of landslide areas.

The Chief Secretary said that the cause of the landslide is being ascertained by the team of expert scientists of the country and whatever treatment is necessary will be done here.

"The safety of the citizens is of utmost importance in the immediate situation and the local administration is continuously working for it," Sandhu.

He appealed to the local citizens not to take any risk under any circumstances. In such a situation, the loss can be more at any time.

"Shift as soon as possible where arrangements have been made by the district administration," he s.

During this, the Chief Secretary took stock of the affected areas of Jaypee Company located in Manohar Bagh, Singhdhar, Marwadi. District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana apprised the Chief Secretary about the disaster situation.

Chief Secretary Sandhu inspected the water leakage area near Jaypee Company located in Marwadi in disaster-affected areas.

PM Modi also hela a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents of Joshimath in the wake of the land subsidence incident.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), PM Modi inquired about the progress of immediate and long-term action plans to mitigate and resolve the concerns of residents.

"PM Modi spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the telephone and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents and the progress of the immediate and long-term action plan to solve the problem," the Uttarakhand CMO said in a statement.

The CMO added that the Prime Minister was personally monitoring the situation in Joshimath and the ongoing work to ensure the safety of civilians in the area.

PM Modi also assured all possible assistance to save Joshimath in his telephonic conversation with CM Dhami.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the formation of a coordination committee at the government level, led by the Additional Chief Secretary, and at the local level under the chairmanship of the commissioner of Garhwal, to mobilise urgent relief and rescue of the civilians affected by the Joshimath landslide and subsidence.

Following the appearance of cracks in houses, a total of 66 families, so far, are reported to have migrated from Joshimath.

The affected people, their families, and children are currently living in night shelters, officials said.

Locals said that the people affected by the landslide have been assured by the government that they will get pre-fabricated houses. However, they said they are clueless how soon the houses will be allotted to them.

( With inputs from ANI )

