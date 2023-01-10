Joshimath scare: Demolition of two hotels essential because they can collapse, says SDRF Commandant

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed at the site where the demolition of two hotels will begin shortly.

The experts have decided to demolish Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View after they were declared unsafe.

Manikant Mishra, SDRF Commandant said that of the two hotels, Malari Inn will be demolished in a ostep-wise manner today.

"Of the two hotels, Malari Inn will be demolished in a step-wise manner today. First of all, the top portion will be demolished. It is being done because both the hotels have tilted and have come very close to each other due to the sinking," said Mishra.

He further said that their demolition is essential because there are several houses and hotels around, if these two sink any further they can collapse.

"So, experts decided to demolish them. CBRI experts are coming, they conducted a survey yesterday and now they will give more technical info on the same," he added.

The demolition of buildings will begin under the supervision of a team of experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also on standby to assist the district administration in the demolition work, as and when required.

"Experts are on the ground and the administration will take action on their directions and advice," said the NDRF.

The owner of the Malari Inn said that he is with the government and administration if demolition is in the public interest.

"If the hotel is being demolished in the public interest, I am with the government and administration, even if there are only partial cracks in my hotel. But I should've been given notice and a valuation should have been made. I urge for valuation, I will leave," said Thakur Singh Rana, owner of Malari Inn.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that the buildings marked under an unsafe zone in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand will be demolished from a scientific point of view under the supervision of the team of CBRI Roorkee.

Speaking to ANI, the Chamoli DM said that the district administration is making preparations to demolish the big hotels that have been hit by landslides.

"The hotels and houses which have come under the grip of the landslide have been identified. Buildings marked under unsafe zone have been vacated and the buffer zone in its vicinity is also being vacated. Scientists from CBRI Roorkee have been called to demolish these buildings. The team of CBRI will reach Joshimath today and they will identify the buildings which need to be demolished and under their guidance, further action will be taken. Keeping all the aspects in mind, these identified buildings will be demolished from a scientific point of view," said Khurana.

The cracks have appeared in temples, houses, hotels and roads in Joshimath, the abode of Adi Shankaracharya.

The administration has declared the municipal area of Joshimath a "disaster-affected zone".

On Monday, District Magistrate Khurana informed that a central team was to arrive in Chamoli district to survey the damage wrought to properties by the land subsidence and suggest a way forward while coordinating with the local administration in relief and rescue efforts.

"A team from the Ministry of Home Affairs will come to Joshimath on Tuesday. Demolition of buildings will start tomorrow under the supervision of the team of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee," Khurana had said earlier.

On Monday, a team from the Ministry of Jal Shakti also arrived at Joshimath.

The areas where the buildings will be demolished have been vacated by the administration after they were declared 'unsafe zones'.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority, Chamoli issued a bulletin related to disaster management in view of landslides in the Joshimath area.

According to the bulletin, cracks have been noticed in a total of 678 buildings in the Joshimath town area. In view of security, a total of 81 families have been temporarily displaced.

"Under the Joshimath city area, 213 rooms have been temporarily identified as habitable, with their capacities estimated at 1191. Also, 491 rooms/halls have been identified in Pipalkoti outside Joshimath area, with a combined capacity of 2,205," the bulletin said.

The administration has also distributed food kits and blankets to the affected families, as per their requirements along with the distribution of funds to procure essential household items.

A total of 63 food kits and 53 blankets have been made available for the affected locals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor