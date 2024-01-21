Joyride turns tragic as three killed in car crash in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 21 Three persons, including a woman, were killed and two others injured when a car rammed into a railing on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accident occurred when a group of friends were on an outing in the early hours of Saturday.

The group of five had gone to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in a car via Pahadi Shareef Road.

They later started from the airport and headed towards Srisailam highway.

The speeding car, being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit the roadside railing near Adani Aerospace Park at Mamidipalli village under the limits of Pahadi Shareef police station, police said.

Nayeemuddin (21) and Muskan Meraj (22) were critically injured and both were shifted to hospital.

According to police, all the five are residents of different places in Hyderabad.

Sajid, a resident of Fateh Darwaza, was accompanying four others, including two women residents of Langar Houz and Toli Chowki.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor