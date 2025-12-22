J.P. Nadda arrives in MP's Indore, CM Mohan Yadav calls him 'lucky' for BJP

Indore, Dec 22 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Health Minister, J.P. Nadda, on Monday, was given a rousing welcome on his arrival at the Devi Ahilyabai Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal, State Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and several organisational leaders and workers from Madhya Pradesh BJP received Union Minister Nadda.

Chief Minister Yadav described J.P. Nadda's leadership "Shubhankar" (lucky) as President for the BJP ever since he was appointed for the party's top job in 2020.

"J.P. Nadda is 'Shubhankar' (lucky) President for the BJP. Along with several states, BJP formed the government in Madhya Pradesh for a consecutive term," CM Yadav said while talking to the media.

BJP President Nadda is scheduled to perform the 'bhoomi pujan' for new medical colleges, starting with those in Dhar and Betul on December 23, as part of expanding facilities in underserved districts.

During an interaction with BJP workers at the airport, BJP President Nadda praised the party's state leadership, saying that Madhya Pradesh's growth accelerated under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership, the Madhya Pradesh BJP said in a statement.

The BJP has recently appointed Nitin Nabin as the BJP's Working President, who will replace J.P. Nadda.

On December 24, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gwalior and issue letters of intent for investors who will invest a combined sum of Rs 2 lakh crore in the city.

The Union Home Minister will also virtually inaugurate Gwalior Mela and oversee Krishi and Kisan Sammelans, including visits to 'Gau Vansh' (cattle progeny) and 'Vanya Bihar' (Wildlife Bihar).

Later, Union Home Minister Shah will attend 'Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' in Rewa and will also unveil a towering statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a newly developed large size park named after him.

