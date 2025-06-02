JP Nadda asks Himachal BJP to gear up for Panchayati Raj polls

Solan, June 2 Appreciating the party’s core group meeting in Himachal Pradesh, BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday asked the leadership to gear up for the forthcoming Panchayati Raj polls.

Party spokesperson Randhir Sharma said party president Nadda appreciated all the programs conducted by the party and asked to gear up for the forthcoming Panchayati Raj elections, for which the party should form groups.

As per the instructions of the central leadership, programs will be organised at various levels regarding the 11 years of the PM Modi government.

He said panchayat chaupals would be organised in cities, mohallas, and gram panchayat centres, and resolutions for a developed India will also be taken there.

Similarly, registration camps for centrally-sponsored schemes should be organised in every assembly constituency.

“We will go door-to-door to ensure 100 per cent registration for Ayushman Bharat Yojana for senior citizens,” Sharma said.

Similarly, to mark June 5 as World Environment Day, a sapling plantation and seed transplantation campaign will be run on a large scale, for which an effective plan has to be made for the next two months.

To mark June 21 as International Yoga Day, Yoga training camps will be organised in all divisions from June 15 to June 20.

At least one non-political Yoga Day celebration is to be organised in every division on June 21. This year is the 50th year of the ‘Emergency’ imposed by the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi. On this occasion, seminars would be organised in every district in which speakers will give speeches and programs to honor Loktantra Senani will be held in every district.

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said he was proud to participate in the Tiranga Samman Yatra, which was organised in Solan under the leadership of Union Minister Nadda in honour of the armed forces.

“This yatra is not only a symbol of our military power, but also highlights the spirit of patriotism that resides in the heart of every Indian. Paying homage to the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers, all the people of the state should become a part of the Tiranga Yatra,” Thakur added.

