JP Nadda asks party workers to highlight Modi govt's achievements

Ahead of the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday gave directions to the office bearers to conduct various programmes under the good governance and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

He added that the benefits of the schemes under the Central government will be made available to the people. He further said that the party is preparing to celebrate across the country the occasion of eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebration will be held from May 30 to June 15.

BJP has been instructed to form a three-member committee in all the states as well as at the district levels.

The achievements of the Modi government and the BJP ruled states will be conveyed through literature at the booth level.

It should be in the language of the states. On this occasion, many programmes will be organised by the Central government at its level in which the officials will also participate.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014 for the first time.

All office bearers from the national level to the divisional level have been asked to work together.

All the MPs, MLAs, Municipality President, and District Panchayat Presidents will be appointed for different programmes. Councillors, and District Panchayat members have been mainly instructed by the party to participate in these programmes, and every front has been given the responsibility of taking the achievements of the government to the people.

A separate team has been formed to monitor all the programmes at the BJP office. It has been tasked with uploading the photos of all the programmes with full details on the NaMo app.

( With inputs from ANI )

