JP Nadda assures urea allocation to Andhra Pradesh to address shortage

Amaravati, Aug 18 Union Minister for Health, Fertilisers, and Chemicals, JP Nadda, on Monday assured Andhra Pradesh that 29,000 metric tonnes of urea would be allocated to the state by August 21 to address the shortage.

He gave the assurance when Andhra Pradesh Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh called on him in New Delhi.

Lokesh highlighted the severe shortage of urea amid the ongoing Kharif season and requested the Union Government to immediately allocate the required supply to support farmers.

They also discussed other issues during the meeting.

Lokesh also proposed the establishment of a Plastic Park to promote local industry and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

On educational infrastructure, Lokesh discussed the establishment of the permanent campus of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Visakhapatnam, noting that 100 acres of land have been identified for the project and urged necessary actions for its development.

The minister further briefed the Union Minister Nadda on the progress of various development works over the past 14 months under the coalition government and sought central support for pending projects.

He emphasised the need to expedite key initiatives like the Polavaram Project and the development of Amaravati as the state capital, which are critical for the state’s growth and infrastructure.

Lokesh also met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to discuss fast-tracking critical projects in the state and strengthening collaboration on energy security and welfare.

The state minister strongly pitched for the BPCL refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam, Nellore district, a long-standing promise under Section 93(4) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Rs 95,000 crore project, coming up on 6,000 acres, is expected to generate over 5,000 direct jobs and accelerate industrialisation.

Lokesh underlined that the move would create local jobs, encourage MSME partnerships, and strengthen maritime infrastructure along Andhra’s coast.

On the welfare front, Minister Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s Deepam 2.0 scheme, which provides free LPG cylinders to eligible families, empowering women and BPL households.

The state is working to integrate Deepam 2.0 with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), ensuring wider coverage and efficient delivery, thereby improving health outcomes and reducing indoor air pollution.

The Andhra Pradesh government also requested continued Central support in advancing investments, faster clearances, and partnerships in the energy and maritime sectors.

