JP Nadda hoists national flag at BJP headquarters on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The event was marked by the presence of other BJP leaders, who joined Nadda in celebrating the spirit of the nation.

After hoisting the Tricolour, the national anthem was played, and sweets were distributed by the BJP chief to everyone present.

In his concluding remarks, Nadda extended Republic Day greetings to the people of India.

Earlier in the day, Nadda took to X and posted, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the 76th Republic Day. On the occasion of the national festival, I pay my heartfelt tribute to all the constitution makers, freedom fighters and our brave soldiers who kept the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the nation intact."

Nadda also urged citizens to contribute towards India's democratic values and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his Republic Day wishes via social media.

"Republic Day is a symbol of faith in India's constitutional values, firmness towards social equality, and dedication to democracy. On this auspicious occasion, I pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and constitution-makers who laid the foundation of a strong republic," he wrote.

Shah encouraged citizens to pledge their efforts towards building a "Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat" under PM Modi's leadership.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh added his voice to the celebrations, stating, "Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also joined in the celebrations, tweeting, "Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."

Republic Day, celebrated annually on January 26, commemorates the enactment of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Following India's independence, a constituent assembly worked for over two years to draft the Constitution, establishing the framework of an independent democratic government.

The date, January 26, was chosen to honour the Purna Swaraj (complete self-rule) declaration made by the Indian National Congress in 1930, complete independence from British rule.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor