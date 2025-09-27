JP Nadda inaugurates Mata Amritanandamayi’s 72nd birthday celebrations at Kerala's Amritapuri

Amritapuri (Kerala), Sep 27 The 72nd birthday celebrations of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi began on Saturday at the Amritapuri ashram, inaugurated by BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in the presence of thousands of devotees from across India.

In his opening remarks, Nadda lauded Mata Amritanandamayi for her lifelong dedication to humanitarian service, spiritual guidance, and social upliftment, highlighting the positive impact of her initiatives across the country and abroad.

The celebrations opened with the Guru Paduka Puja, led by Swami Amritaswarupananda. The prestigious Amritakeerthi Puraskaram was conferred on noted writer P.R. Nathan, adding a literary and cultural dimension to the event.

A host of dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian, Congress MPs K.C. Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor, senior BJP leaders, seers, and several serving and retired bureaucrats from across the country.

In her birthday address, Mata Amritanandamayi emphasized the values of love, selflessness, and unity, expressing concern about the influence of negative trends on today’s youth.

She urged parents to instill strong moral values in their children.

“During any adverse situation, whether it is war or climate change, it is vital for humankind to foster cooperation, companionship, and communion. We need to move in cooperation with our fellow humans, in companionship with nature, and in communion with God,” she said.

The spiritual leader further stressed that education should nurture moral grounding.

“We should recognize that we are all part of humanity, and when we realize this, we will do our part for this vibrant nature. Parents must become role models for their children. Only then can we create moral values in them. Even a small failure in this regard will negatively affect all our actions,” she added.

The celebratory mood was enhanced by members of tribal communities from across the country, who presented gifts to Mata Amritanandamayi. Devotees of all ages participated enthusiastically, making the event a memorable confluence of spirituality, social service, and cultural appreciation.

