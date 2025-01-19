JP Nadda inaugurates multiple projects from CIPET Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Jan 19 Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, J. P. Nadda, inaugurated several projects from the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Union Minister inaugurated the projects which include the Calibration Laboratory at CIPET Ahmedabad; the Centre for Skilling and Technical Support at Bhagalpur, the Plastic Waste Management Centre at Bhagalpur, and the boys’ hostel at CIPET Madurai, during a programme held at CIPET Ahmedabad.

Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (C&PC) and senior officials of the Ministry and CIPET along with students, Industry leaders and faculty members of CIPET Ahmedabad were present on the occasion. Public representatives, students and faculty members of CIPET centres at Bhagalpur and Madurai joined online on this occasion.

The Union Minister applauded the commendable work being done by CIPET in promoting technical know-how and innovation through constant growth. The Minister stated that the future growth of Industry is possible only by balancing skill, speed and scale and CIPET should also strive to achieve that. Startup India, Standup India and various other schemes of the Central Government aim to promote technical competence in the country and CIPET has a vital role in this aspect of the Petrochemical sector.

Nadda told the students and faculty that they are actually the contributors to fulfil the vision of making India a $5 trillion economy and the Government is committed to helping them in terms of policy support. He urged the Institute to further strengthen its ties with industry leaders, fostering a symbiotic relationship that benefits both academia and the industrial ecosystem to fulfil the skill upgradation needs of the alumni.

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction that CIPET is a self-reliant institution in terms of gthe eneration of resources and that the new projects will immensely benefit the economy of the country.

The Calibration Laboratory at the Ahmedabad Centre is designed to ensure precision and accuracy in measurement for industrial applications. The project has been primarily funded by the Gujarat Government, with a total project cost of Rs 1.43 crore. The laboratory is equipped with advanced equipment and specialises in the calibration of several critical parameters. Being staffed with skilled professionals and equipped with cutting-edge instruments, it would enable industries to achieve operational efficiency through accurate calibration of critical parameters.

The Centre for Skilling and Technical Support at Bhagalpur has been established at a total cost of Rs 40.10 crore, equally shared between the Central Government and the Bihar Government. The centre would provide long-term courses on Diploma in Plastics Technology and Diploma in Plastics Mould Technology, in addition to providing skill development courses in the field of injection moulding and plastic processing.

The Plastic Waste Management Centre at Bhagalpur would aim to demonstrate various plastic recycling techniques; to provide effective plastics waste management solutions; to develop eco-friendly and cost-effective value-added recyclates; to facilitate start-ups/prospective entrepreneurs in the relevant field, create awareness on good practices of recycling and to establish digital demonstration facilities on plastic recycling and waste management.

The boys’ hostel at CIPET Madurai has been constructed at a total cost of Rs 6.40 crore, contributed by the Central Government as a grant-in-aid to CIPET. The hostel has the capacity to house 120 people and would help to increase the capacity of the centre to train more students.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor