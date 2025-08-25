JP Nadda joins Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at 'Narmada Aarti' in Jabalpur

Bhopal, Aug 25 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, offered the sacred ‘Maa Narmada Maha Aarti’ at Gwarighat during his visit to Jabalpur on Monday.

Amid chants of 'Swasti Vachan’, ‘Har Har Narmade’, hymns in praise of Maa Narmada and recitation of verses from the ‘Narmadashtakam’, Union Minister J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Yadav performed worship rituals in the presence of priests, praying for the prosperity and well-being of the state and the nation.

They also performed ‘Dugdhabhishek’ and ‘Deepdaan’ to Maa Narmada.

Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Rajya Sabha Member Sumitra Valmiki, MP Ashish Dubey, Bhopal Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu and MLA Hemant Khandelwal also participated in the Maha Aarti.

At the conclusion of the Narmada Maha Aarti, 14-year-old Tejaswini Dubey administered an oath to the gathering, urging everyone to keep Maa Narmada clean and pollution-free.

Earlier in the day, J.P. Nadda chaired a meeting with the state BJP leaders at party office in Jabalpur.

The Union Health Minister also inaugurated two government medical colleges in Sheopur and Singrauli districts in Madhya Pradesh and oversaw the signing of agreements for the establishment of medical colleges on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in Dhar, Betul, Panna, and Katni districts.

Addressing the event, he said that India's health infrastructure has become more robust than several other countries, with the focus of the health policy shifting to preventive from the "curative" aspect, unlike under previous governments.

The two colleges, with 100 MBBS seats each, increased the number of state-run medical institutions in Madhya Pradesh to 19, while the count of medical seats rose to 2,775.

J.P. Nadda also distributed Vaya Vandana cards for senior citizens, launched schemes to strengthen maternal and child protection, and introduced the smart chatbot as a digital innovation.

