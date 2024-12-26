JP Nadda on two-day visit to Jaipur from today amid organizational reshuffle buzz

Jaipur, Dec 26 BJP national president J.P. Nadda will arrive in Jaipur today (Thursday) for a two-day visit, as the party gears up for a possible organizational reshuffle in Rajasthan.

This marks Nadda’s first visit to the state after the formation of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government. His previous visit to Jaipur was during the assembly election campaign.

Nadda is scheduled to arrive at Jaipur airport tonight and proceed directly to a hotel for night's rest.

On Friday at 2 p.m. he will hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders at the party's state headquarters. Those expected to attend include Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, as well as several cabinet ministers.

According to party sources, this meeting could result in some important decisions regarding organizational restructuring.

During his visit, Nadda will also attend two government programmes in Jaipur. These include events related to Patta distribution and healthcare initiatives, to be held at the collectorate and in Durgapura.

Meanwhile, speculations about a possible cabinet expansion in Rajasthan have been making rounds in political circles. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s frequent visits to Delhi and meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have fueled such rumours. Raje’s recent meeting with senior BJP leaders in Delhi before returning to Jaipur has added to the buzz.

However, party insiders suggest that a cabinet expansion is unlikely at this time, given the focus on organizational restructuring. The BJP-led government, which completed its first year in office this month, currently has 24 ministers, leaving room for six more under the constitutional cap of 15 per cent of the 200-member Assembly.

Adding to the momentum, the BJP's strong performance in last month’s bypolls, where the party secured five out of seven seats, has further energized discussions about reshuffling within the party.

For now, the focus remains on the organizational reshuffle, with no immediate plans for cabinet expansion, senior BJP leaders confirmed to IANS.

