J.P. Nadda returns to Modi government

New Delhi. June 9 BJP chief J.P. Nadda, who was a member of the first government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was sworn in as a member of his record third government on Sunday.

Nadda, who had various ministerial positions in the Himachal Pradesh government, was inducted into the first BJP government as Health and Family Welfare Minister after a reshuffle in November 2014 and held the post till 2019.

He succeeded Amit Shah, who became the Home Minister in the second PM Modi government, as the BJP President in 2019.

